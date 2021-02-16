Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Says ‘Rahul Vaidya Is An Insecure Person In The Game’

Abhinav Shukla Calls Rahul Vaidya Insecure

For the unversed, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik had several arguments with Rahul Vaidya inside the house. In the latest episode, Rubina and Rahul were seen resolving their differences. However, on the other hand, Abhinav has not so good words to say about him. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant criticised him for his game and said he is dependent. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor said, "Rahul Vaidya is an insecure person in the game. I don't know him in the outside world but in the show, he comes across like that. Whenever anyone visited the house from the outside world he always asked how he was performing in the game. I feel he doesn't play the game fearlessly. He is very needy in the game. He has said so many times that if Aly Goni would have not been around he would have not survived."

RubiNav Never Regretted Disclosing Details About Their Turbulent Relationship

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had applied for divorce. After entering the show, they sorted out their differences. During the show, they talked about their turbulent relationship, for which the couple later got trolled for doing it for publicity. Abhinav Shukla reacted to the same and said, "We never regretted disclosing details about our turbulent relationship on Bigg Boss. Secondly, people who are saying that we did it for publicity, it shows that person's thinking and mentality. If we had to do such a thing we would do towards the end of the game and not in the beginning. But we were just emotional and it came out. It's common sense."

Abhinav Shukla On His Eviction

While talking about the eviction, Abhinav said, "I am disappointed with my eviction because the people who loved me are upset with my elimination. I was prepared from day one that I can be evicted anytime. I know the game is unpredictable and there are shocking evictions. I was upset that the people who were eliminated from the show because of less votes were given the right to decide my eviction."

About Rubina and Abhinav’s Dinner Date

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav makes a surprise visit to the house and takes Rubina on a date with him. In the video, Abhinav can be heard saying that he is very proud of her and asks her, "Shaadi karni hai dobara? (Would you like to marry me again?)" Well, the moment is very precious, and RubiNav fans are very excited about the episode.