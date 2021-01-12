Bigg Boss 14: After Getting Second Chance, Vikas Gupta Is Out Of The House; Here's Why!

Vikas Gupta, who had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger, has been in news since a long time. The producer had grabbed the headlines for his fights with Arshi Khan in the house. He was also ousted from the house for pushing Arshi into the pool. But later he re-entered the house after fans demanded his re-entry. As per the latest report, Vikas has yet again exited due to medical reason.

The Khabri tweeted, "#VikasGupta is out of the house due to health issues." Apparently, the producer has not been keeping well due to throat infection from past several days. A few reports suggest that he is having problems with his blood pressure.

It has to be recalled that a few weeks ago, Manu Panjabi exited the house due to medical reason. Apparently, he won't be entering the house again. Coming back to Vikas Gupta's re-entry, it is not sure whether he will come back on the show second time or not, however, a few reports suggest that he might return after he gets well.

Meanwhile, recently Rashami Desai had visited the house during family special episode to support Vikas. She had lashed out at Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for allegedly bullying Vikas by dragging their personal issues in the show. Arshi Khan had also targeted the producer and accused him of snatching projects. Host Salman Khan had also lent his support to Vikas and lashed out at housemates for continuously poking, bullying and defaming Vikas.

We wish Vikas a speedy recovery!

