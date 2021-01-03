Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Aly Goni Accuses Vikas Gupta Of Blackmailing People And Defaming Him And Jasmin Bhasin

After Salman Khan’s exit in yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Aly Goni lost his cool on Vikas Gupta and accused him of blackmailing people. He also claimed that Vikas had been defaming him and Jasmin Bhasin outside the house. And in the latest promo for tonight’s episode, host Salman is seen reprimanding Aly for his uncouth behaviour with Vikas.

But in his defence, Aly alleges that Vikas has bad-mouthed a lot about him and Jasmin and as a result, whenever he sees Vikas, he can't control his anger. Vikas starts crying and says that he has had enough and excuses himself for two minutes.

And now, former contestants Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga have shared their opinions on the entire matter and have come out in support of Vikas Gupta on Twitter. Check out the promo:

Gharwalon ke lagaye ilzaamon se pareshaan hokar @lostboy54 ne liya ghar chhodne ka faisla.

Kya unke #BB14 ka safar ho jayega yahin khatam?

Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par.



Catch it before tv on @VootSelect.#BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/PZkegYIvQe — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 3, 2021

Kamya questioned this accusation of everyone that Vikas causes professional harm and asked the housemates to come up with a better line. She shared the aforementioned promo and wrote, “Kaam rok dega! Kaam nahi dega! #Vikasgupta na hogaya jaise koi yash chopra ho gaya jo kaam nahi dega! Apne aap par bharosa rakho aur itne kaabil bano ki koi aapka kaam nahi rok paaye Aur ab koi nayi line le aao yaar yeh bahot puraani n ghisipiti ho gayi hai #kaamnahidega #bakwaas.”

Shefali also supported Vikas for standing by Rakhi Sawant and tweeted, “Koi agar akela hai aur uska sath do toh usmein galat kya hai? Sympathy ki baat kaha se aagai? #VikasGupta agar unke sath hai toh kya hogya.#nikkitamboli bhi bas #AlyGoni ki han mei han mila rahi h. Aise to #ShehnazGill ne bhi mera sath dia tha when i was alone.ismei galat kya hai.”

For the unversed, Aly in his fight with Vikas had also claimed it was a game strategy of Vikas’ to be seen with anyone who’s been ostracised by the entire house so that he gains all the sympathy.

