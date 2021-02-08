Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Gets Emotional Post Arshi Khan's Elimination

Aly Goni might come across as a very strong personality, but he is one of the most genuine, caring and kind contestant in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Since his entry he has been good friends with Rahul Vaidya, and when the challengers came on-board his bond with Arshi Khan was quite visible.

Though Aly always maintained that even if she is playing against him and Rahul, she should be clear about it, he felt betrayed a couple of times. But on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when host Salman Khan announced her exit, he couldn't hold back his tears.

Aly and Arshi shared an unsaid bond of friendship and during her stay in the house right after the lights went off we would see Aly, Rahul and Arshi in the spa area, sometimes playing truth or dare, or just having a normal fun conversation or Arshi giving Aly a head massage. So when Arshi was leaving, Aly gave her a tight hug and said that he will miss her a lot, and Arshi asked him to promise that he won't get a head massage from any other contestant in the house.

This shows that even though he might come across as a strong guy, he is quite emotional.

But like the other contestants, Aly is in for a treat as his BFF Jasmin Bhasin will be entering the house as his connection this week. Their chemistry and friendship was loved by their fans, who have coined the term JasLy for them, and it will be interesting to see them back again.

