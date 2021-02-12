Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s Co-Star Ribbhu Mehra Says ‘Rubina Dilaik’s Popularity Can Prove To Be Fatal For Aly’

Bigg Boss 14 is inching close to its finale, and viewers including many TV celebs are eager to know the finalists of the show. Ever since the Ticket To Finale task got over, TV celebs have been sharing their opinion on the same. Amidst all, Aly Goni's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Ribbhu Mehra spoke about his friend's game in the show and said that Rubina Dilaik's popularity might create a roadblock for Aly.

In an interview with Times of India, Ribbhu Mehra said, "Rubina has stood strong since day one and her immense popularity outside the house makes her game even stronger. People might vote more for her and that can prove to be fatal for Aly. In between Aly had to step out too but Rubina has been there throughout."

A few days ago, Aly Goni's co-star of the same show, Krishna Mukherjee opened about his aggressive nature. The Kuch Toh Hai actress said that she has found a change in Aly's behaviour in the house which is positive. Speaking about his game and temper issues, Ribbhu said, "He is a fun-loving and jolly person. His friendship with Rahul Vaidya inside the house too proves that. He is an amazing entertainer and whatever way he is playing the game everything is working in his favour. He loses his temper too sometimes but isn't it a normal thing to happen? Even I might lose it if I am inside a house like that."

In the last episode, Aly Goni had a big argument with Rubina Dilaik during the Ticket To Finale task. He even expressed his disappointment over Paras Chhabra's decision of selecting Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the task over Rahul Vaidya. Apart from that, the actor is enjoying quality time with his GF Jasmin Bhasin inside the house.

Also Read : Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin's Morning Romance In Bigg Boss 14 House Make JasLy Fans Go Aww [Video]

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Co-Star Krishna Mukherjee Says 'He Will Win The Show'