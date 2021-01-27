Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's Mother Ruby On Rakhi Sawant Cursing Her Son; Says She Felt Bad Being A Mother

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni is not on good terms with fellow housemate Rakhi Sawant, especially after Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction. Aly believes that Rakhi had cursed him and wished for his separation from Jasmin by indicating towards her 'Tota udd jaye’ comment. Hence, ever since then, the duo has been seen getting into many fights on the show

And in the meantime, Aly's sister Ilham has been supporting him from outside, but now his mom, Ruby has also given an interview with SpotBoyE. Ruby revealed that as a mom she felt hurt when Rakhi Sawant cursed her son.

She said, "I felt bad being a mother when Rakhi cursed my son, even if it was for entertainment. But then in the end, it’s a game show. This will all get over."

Ruby also confessed to the portal that Aly Goni is a very devoted son who is very caring and responsible. And then, on being quizzed about his game, Ruby said, "As a contestant, he is doing great. I am proud of him for being himself. He is doing great in the show, he is one of the strongest contestants, is giving his best, and is playing well. The only important thing is the impact you make on people and the way you play. People are liking him and loving his game and I am happy about it. I wish him all the luck," she concluded

