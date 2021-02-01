Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s Sister Ilham Blessed With A Baby Girl; Jasmin Bhasin Says ‘Aly Will Go Crazy’

It's celebration time for Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni's family, as the actor's sister, Ilham Goni Tak was recently blessed with a baby girl. Ilham Goni delivered the baby on January 31, 2021, in a hospital in Jammu.

Aly's mom, Ruby Goni released a statement to media, which stated, "Both mother and baby are doing fine. We are very happy but missing Aly since we know how close he is to his niece and nephews and we can't wait for him to meet the new baby."

Apart from Aly's mother, his actress-girlfriend and evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin also shared her excitement with media. In the statement, she said, "I am very happy and super excited. Aly will go crazy when he will get to know about this. I am very attached to Ilham and her babies and I was eagerly waiting to hear the news. I can't wait to see the baby now and as soon as Aly comes, we will definitely go to spend time with the babies."

For the unversed, Ilham Goni Tak is already a mother to triplets Darain, Ibadat and Ibrahim, as fans saw a glimpse of the trio during the family week of reality show Bigg Boss 14 during which they talked to Aly via video call. During the family week, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor had asked Ilham about the due date, to which she had said, "Abhi time hai." Overwhelmed with her response, excited Aly Goni had said, "Mere birthday (February 25) pe karna (deliver on my birthday)."

Meanwhile, Ilham has always been sharing her opinions about Aly Goni's game in the Bigg Boss 14 house. He is currently sharing a strong bond with Rahul Vaidya inside the house. If reports are to be believed, Jasmin will be entering the house to support her beau. She will notably be staying inside for a week. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Filmibeat congratulates Ilham Goni on the birth of her daughter!

