Bigg Boss 14: Amit Tandon Calls Jasmin Bhasin A ‘Real Life Naagin’ For Speaking Ill About Housemates

The connection week has begun in Bigg Boss 14, and fans can't keep calm to witness the extra drama inside the madhouse. Evicted contestant Jasmin Bhasin entered Bigg Boss house as Aly Goni's connection. After entering the house, Jasmin asked her beau Aly not to trust Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla blindly. Apart from them, she even started speaking ill about other housemates.

Well, her negative behaviour inside the house didn't go down well with RubiNav's supporter and actor Amit Tandon, as he recently slammed Jasmin for the same. The Dill Mill Gayye actor took to Twitter and called Jasmin Bhasin a 'real life Naagin'.

In a series of tweets, Amit Tandon wrote, "Yesterday I felt as if I was pre-judging Jasmin and maybe it was just momentary but after seeing today's episode I can say with confidence that she is filled with Negativity and all she did the whole episode was talk nonsense about others. REAL LIFE NAAGIN! #BIGBOSS14 #GETAGRIP." (sic)

In the second tweet, Amit Tandon shared a clip of Jasmin Bhasin crying inside the house. He termed her as 'cry baby' and wrote, "Now there will be those saying I am being insensitive towards her crying please save it and go see how she went to every person and only spoke badly and tried to turn even her "love" Aly against Rubina. Even spoke badly to her sister! #jasmean #bb14 #bigboss14."

Earlier, the actor had taken a dig at Jasmin Bhasin and said that it would be tough for her to show her negativity amidst so much negativity. He called Rubina Dilaik a deserving winner of Bigg Boss 14. Looks like Amit Tandon is not missing any chance to support his friend Rubina on social media.