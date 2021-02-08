Bigg Boss 14: Amit Tandon Takes A Dig At Jasmin Bhasin; Supports Rubina Dilaik & Her Sister Jyotika

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode was probably one of the best episodes in the history of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan slammed each and every housemate for their misdeeds in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Apart from that, he even introduced the supporters who will be entering the show to support the contestants. Yesterday, Arshi Khan got eliminated from the show, and her awaam (fans) are completely shocked with the same.

Amidst all, Jasmin Bhasin who is entering the BB 14 house as her actor-beau Aly Goni's supporter, was seen slamming Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for their smart game inside the house. She even said that the couple conveniently manipulates things in the show, which will work in their favour. Well, Rubina's sister Jyotika Dilaik refuted her allegations and said that they are absolutely real on the show.

Amidst all, Dil Mil Gaye actor Amit Tandon, who had recently supported Rubina Dilaik, has again come out in her support. He took a dig at Jasmin Bhasin and said that she is highlighting her negativity. The actor tweeted, "Strong women who stand up for what they believe without fear should be applauded not broken. Waise Jasmin ke liye bahut challenging hoga ghar mein ab rehna kyunki itni negativity ke beech apni negativity highlight karna mushkil hojayega! (It will be difficult for Jasmin to stay inside the house, as it will be difficult to highlight her negativity amidst so much negativity) #BigBoss14 #deservingwinnerrubina #BB14."

Read tweet here

Along with the tweet, he shared a collage of Rubina and Jyotika's pictures, in which the sister-duo can be seen smiling and getting emotional. Amit Tandon later shared a video of Jasmin Bhasin commenting about Rubina and Abhinav Shukla. He and further wrote, "I find it so crazy that Jasmin was eliminated despite her thinking that she would go nowhere and instead of seeing how wrong and negative she was looking she thought to herself now when I go I will be even worse and literally act like a real life dare I say Naagin #BigBoss14."

Read tweet here

Coming back to the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rubina Dilaik revealed that she was aggressive eight years ago and said that her relations with parents were not that great. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress also confessed that she had temper issues and suicidal tendencies. To her revelation, Salman Khan encouraged her to stay positive and praised her for being a strong woman.

Also Read : BB 14: Amit Tandon Praises Rubina Dilaik As She Fights Rakhi Sawant For Husband Abhinav Shukla; See Tweet

Also Read : Amit Tandon Calls Off Divorce With Wife Ruby; Says Their Separation Took A Toll On Their Daughter