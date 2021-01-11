Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan's Bestie Compares Rubina Dilaik To Hina Khan; Asks What Category Rubina Belongs To?

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik are seen having some heated arguments. A few days ago, Rubina had showed Arshi her little finger continuously which triggered her, as she didn't understand the meaning of it. When Jasmin Bhasin tried to intervene, Rubina said, "I can't be of her category." Host Salman Khan had lashed out at Rubina for the same, and now Arshi's best friend Sonia Chandra has come out in support of the actress.

While talking to Spotboye, Sonia compared Rubina to Hina, who had commented on Arshi's work, clothes and appearance. She added that at the end of the day, Hina looked bad and not Arshi.

Sonia was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "What category Rubina belongs to by the way? Just because she acts in a serial she belongs to a category. I mean this sort of ghamand, takabur, and superiority complex in her is only because Arshi is attacking."

Rubina had also commented on Arshi when special guest Monalisa had entered the house. While Mona asked Arshi and Sonali to do a poll dance, Rubina was heard saying, "Ye kahin bhi nachegi (She'll dance anywhere)," to Arshi, and supported Sonali Phogat.

Sonia further said, "Rubina made a comment on her 'ye kahin pe bhi nachegi'- who the hell is this lady to say that? These are such small minded, judgemental and crass comments coming from that lady. It clearly shows her own character. She is behaving like Hina Khan in season 11 who made comments on Arshi's work, clothes and appearance. She made a comment on her saying 'kapde phadkar hi kaam milega' but in the end it was Hina who looked bad. You can have a hundred night suits and can wear top designer clothes but if your brain isn't classy enough, then nothing is classy."

Sonia also said that Arshi is being very real in the game and feels that she is the only celebrity in the house, who is not concerned about image her or trying to play safe or hanging out with the most popular contestants of this season. Sonia added that in real life also Arshi is funny and mischievous.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin Says She's In Love & Doesn't Mind Getting Married To Aly; Adds That Her Parents Are Okay With It

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant's Brother Says Ritesh Loves Her Very Much; Adds Others Like Abhishek Awasthi Used Her