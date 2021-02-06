Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan Evicted From The Salman Khan Show?

Bigg Boss 14 is just two weeks away from its grand finale, and fans are eager to know who will be the winner of this season. While housemates are not leaving any stone unturned in showing their competitive spirit inside the house, every week each contestant would have to say goodbye to the show. Last week, Vikas Gupta got eliminated from the madhouse. And now, the latest report suggests that challenger Arshi Khan will get eliminated from the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Well, the reports indeed shocked Arshi Khan fans, as they found her to be one of the strongest contestants in the show. This week, she has given a lot of masala to entertain the viewers. Right from fighting with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant to friendship with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Arshi was nothing but the newsmaker of the week. Hence, it is quite tough for her Awaam (fans) to believe this news. Well, everything will be cleared in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode, Arshi Khan was seen having a heated argument with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress also claimed that Arshi cursed her family, which didn't go down well with the former. The actress even broke various stuff inside the house, for which she got punished by Bigg Boss.

Now, after so much drama, let's wait for tonight's episode which will be telecasted at 9 pm on Colors.

Also Read : BB 14: Rashami Desai Feels Rahul Vaidya Is Targeted Unnecessarily; Slams Arshi Over Her 'Baddua' Comment

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14 February 5 Highlights: Devoleena Has An Angry Breakdown; Nikki And Rakhi Get Into A Fight