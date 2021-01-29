BB 14: Arshi Khan's Family Upset With Blackmail Claims; To Send Defamation Notice To Vikas Gupta & His Mother

Vikas Gupta has been in the news ever since he entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. The producer's family secrets are out in open. While he has been getting support from his fans, many of them slammed him for bringing family matters and playing victim card. It has to be recalled that Vikas had alleged that Arshi Khan, who was in contact with his mother Sharda Gupta, has been blackmailing him over some time now. Vikas had also openly revealed that he has been going through rough phase financially. Apparently, he had to sell off a flat to pay his loans that came up to Rs 1.8 crore.

Recently, Vikas' mother reacted to his claims of Arshi knowing his family secrets and blackmail claims, and said that she has no clue what she is talking about. Now, Arshi's close friend Flynn Remedios revealed that her that the actress' family is planning to send defamation notice to Vikas and his mother.

Flynn Remedios was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "Arshi's family is upset about these blackmail claims. Yes, they did talk at times but she never blackmailed him. We are planning to send a showcause notice for defamation to Vikas Gupta and his mother, Sharda. We have consulted Advocate CA Ambani of Goregaon (East) in this matter. They are guiding us in the matter. Arshi Khan's family is from Bhopal and does not know how to handle such matters."

For the uninitiated, when Vikas alleged that Arshi was blackmailing him, Arshi's team had put out a statement on social media and made major revelations that she knows too much about Vikas, but she won't be saying anything as other people's reputations are on the line.

Read complete post here:

So, #ArshiKhan knows too much & but won't say anything as other people's reputations are on the line. We have proof for everything mentioned in this statement but we value privacy & will not act unless required. #VikasGupta #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/0fAiWHtDXB — Arshi Khan (@Arshikofficial_) January 26, 2021

Meanwhile, recently, Vikas' mother had told HT, "I have no clue what Arshi Khan is talking about. Yes, I did speak to her two-and-a-half years back but there was nothing personal that I shared with her that she is using it against Vikas. Don't know it might be her game plan but I never spoke anything with Arshi Khan whatsoever that she is accusing Vikas and there is such a big issue made out of it."

