Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan Opens Up About Her Journey On The Show, Says She Never Did Anything To Hurt Anyone

Arshi Khan was eliminated yesterday from Bigg Boss 14, just two weeks away from the grand finale of the show. The actress, who entered mid-season as a challenger, has now opened up about her journey in an interview with TOI whilst expressing disappointment about her exit.

On being quizzed about her numerous arguments and changing sides in the house, Arshi said, “I was real in the show, be it with my friendships or with my enemies. It was my strategy to discuss things here and there when something used to happen. That used to confuse the contestants and they used to react to things. So, in a way, I was making them do certain things in the house and keeping them active. Now whether they took it as a joke or seriously was up to them! Mere vajah se thodi hulchal hoti thi kyuki as a challenger mujhe show ko ek step aage le jana tha.“

She added, “I never did anything to hurt anyone. At the end of the day, I want to do good work in this industry, be it television or anything else. I want offers that are respectable. Good work is very important for me because that will make people remember me.”

Arshi then said that she feels Devoleena Bhattacharjee should have been evicted instead of her. But she also says she didn’t want her to get evicted because she has come as Eijaz Khan’s proxy and she doesn’t want Eijaz to be out of the game. On being asked who she feels should win the show, Arshi says Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni are all deserving and are playing extremely well in the house.

She points out each one’s special qualities and says, “Abhinav is a silent player and plays with dignity, Rubina puts her point across anyhow and gives her 100 per cent, Aly is real and does what he feels from his heart without worrying about the show and Rahul is mindful and knows what to say when. They are all playing well after the 'challengers’ entered into the house.”

