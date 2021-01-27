Bigg Boss 14: Asim Riaz Refuses To Appear On Weekend Ka Vaar And The Reason Is Related To Salman Khan

Many popular ex-contestants of Bigg Boss such as Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Monalisa, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi have made an appearance on the ongoing 14th season. And this past week, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz was also invited by the makers of the controversial reality show to make an appearance. However, Asim reportedly refused to be a part of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

If a report in Telly Chakkar is to be believed, Asim turned down the offer as he didn’t want to host the show in the absence of Salman Khan and would come on if the megastar is present on the show.

For the unversed, due to prior commitments, Salman couldn’t appear on the show last weekend and BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla filled in Salman’s shoes and hosted the night. Sidharth was seen having fun in the house while also taking a class of the housemates. Besides Sid, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Raghav Juyal, Rashami Desai and Tinaa Dattaa also appeared in the house for some entertainment and masti.

Coming back to Asim, it must be noted that this is not the first time he has refused to appear on Bigg Boss 14. In order to amplify the TRPs and raise the entertainment level, the showrunners are constantly looking towards roping in former contestants of the show. And in the same vein, Asim was being considered by the makers to enter the house as a Toofani senior at the beginning of the season. The BB 14 team have since then tried to bring him in the house multiple times but to no avail.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Her 27th Birthday With Sidharth Shukla; BB 13 Winner Throws Her Into Pool [Videos]

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz: Fame & Wealth Are Temporary; Mental Health Is The Real Wealth