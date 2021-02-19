Bigg Boss 14 Contestants’ Fees: Here's How Much Rubina & Rahul Are Paid! Is Aly Highest-Paid Contestant?
Although Bigg Boss 14 didn't garner the expected ratings, the show and the contestants managed to stay in the news. The controversial reality show is all set to end, this Sunday (February 21, 2021). Just like every season, this year as well, the contestants charged hefty fees to stay in the house. Earlier, only a few contestants' salaries were revealed and it was said that Rubina was highest-paid, but as per reports, Aly Goni is highest-paid contestant of this season. Take a look at the contestants' salary per week.
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin surprised her fans by entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. Apparently, the Naagin 4 actress charged Rs 4 lakh per week.
Rubina Dilaik
Like Jasmin, Rubina also surprised her fans by participating in the controversial reality show. Interestingly, the Shakti actress is playing extremely well and is already declared winner by her fans. It is being said that the actress is getting Rs 5 lakh per week, which means she has earned about Rs 95 lakhs till now.
Abhinav Shukla
Rubina's husband-actor Abhinav Shukla was one of the most decent player this season. He played clean and managed to stay for a long time in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Unfortunately, he was eliminated by the connections in the house and not the viewers (or else he might have stayed for longer time). The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor was apparently charging Rs 1.5 lakh per week.
Rahul Vaidya
Rahul Vaidya is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house and he has managed to reach the top 5 list. The singer is getting Rs 1 lakh per week.
Aly Goni
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni impressed the audiences with his honest game. Just like Abhinav, Aly too has been playing clean in the house. The actor is apparently highest-paid contestants of this season- he is charging Rs 14 lakh per week and so far he has earned Rs 2.8 crore.
Rakhi Sawant
The controversial actress Rakhi Sawant entered the house as a challenger and has managed to stay till the finale week. She has managed to impress viewers by entertaining them with her crazy and hilarious antics. The makers are apparently paying her Rs 2.5 lakh per week.
Nikki Tamboli
It is being said that actress and model Nikki Tamboli, who is known for her film Kanchana 3, is charging Rs 1.2 lakh per week.
Other Contestants’ Fees
• Jaan Kumar Sanu - Rs 80,000
• Shehnaz Deol - Rs 50,000
• Eijaz Khan - Rs 1.8 lakh
• Pavitra Punia - Rs 1.5 lakh
• Sara Gurpal and Nishant Singh Malkani- Rs 2 lakh
Toofani Seniors
Here's how much 'Toofani Seniors' earned for their two weeks stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house:
• Sidharth Shukla: Rs 32 lakh
• Hina Khan: Rs 25 lakh
• Gauahar Khan: Rs 20 lakh
