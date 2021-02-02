Bigg Boss 14: Did Rashami Desai Meet Vikas Gupta Post Eviction? The Actress Reveals The Truth

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss 14 last weekend, Vikas Gupta shared a few pictures with actress Rashami Desai and her mother on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "Unconditional Love ❤️ #greatful #VikasGupta #rashamidesai #biggboss13." Well, ever since the Mastermind shared photos with Rashami, reports started floating on the internet stating that he met the Uttaran actress right after the eviction. However, this is not true!

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Rashami Desai revealed that she did meet Vikas Gupta but not after the eviction. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist said, "My mother and I did meet Vikas but not after his eviction. The pictures are from one of our old meetings that he has put out. Over and above, these pictures were not clicked at my house. And currently, I am not even in Mumbai. So, how could I have met him? But yes, we spoke on the phone no doubt."

While speaking about Vikas Gupta's financial issues and game, Rashami said, "The Bigg Boss show is close to Vikas' heart. Lekin, har ek ke life mein problems aati hai. Last season, mere life mein problems aayi thi and I gathered myself. It's a phase of life. People need to give him his space and let him find his way."

"Also let me tell you that Vikas and I are not those types of friends who give each other a shoulder to cry on. We share a very mature friendship. Honestly, I did not dig in to ask him much about the proceedings of the show," the Dil Se Dil Tak actress added.

In the same conversation, Rashami also praised her friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 14 house as Eijaz Khan's proxy. Meanwhile, Rashami Desai will next be seen in a web series titled Tandoor, which is currently under post-production stage.

