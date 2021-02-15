Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar Keeps THESE Two Conditions Before Saying Yes To Rahul Vaidya’s Proposal

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's love story is nothing but a fairy tale romance. The singer had proposed the actress in Bigg Boss 14 house, and interestingly, he received a yes from his girlfriend, who is right now outside the house. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the makers decided to arrange a special date night for the couple inside the house.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Disha Parmar entered the house and surprised Rahul Vaidya. When she entered the house, housemates started dancing. On the other hand, the singer got emotional after seeing her through a glass wall. Interestingly, Disha asked Rahul to propose her. He did, but before agreeing to his proposal, she placed two conditions before him.

Disha Parmar said, "Mujhe chahiye badi shaadi and usse bhi bada diamond (I want a big wedding and a bigger diamond)." Notably, Rahul agreed to her conditions. Later, she agreed to marry him and said, "I cannot wait to start my life with you."

When Rahul asked her about the delay in meeting him, Disha replied, "I was waiting for a special occasion, and I couldn't have found a better day than Valentine's Day." For the unversed, Disha has been supporting Rahul on social media. The actress was also trolled for dating the singer on the internet. However, Disha furiously gave a befitting reply to all the trolls.

Earlier, when Disha was asked about entering the house to support Rahul, the actress said that she is not comfortable with the show, and likes to stay away from the arguments. Now, after her cameo in the house, fans can't wait to know the official date of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding.

