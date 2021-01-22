Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Has THIS To Say About Pavitra Punia’s Ex-BF Paras Chhabra’s Comment About Her

Eijaz Khan On Paras Chhabra’s Comment About Pavitra Punia

For the unversed, earlier in an interview with IANS, Paras Chhabra had called Pavitra ‘Apavitra' (impure) and asked Eijaz Khan to stay away from her for his betterment. When asked about his comment, Eijaz told Bollywood Life, "I am still processing a lot of things. I do not feel the need to react to such statements. I have not read or heard about it. If there is something important, maybe Pavitra or I will react. I want to assure people; I am sensible and I want to be happy. Let me be happy in my space."

Eijaz On His Love Story With Pavitra

Eijaz Khan feels that his bonding with Pavitra Punia in Bigg Boss 14 house was indeed a pleasant surprise for him. While expressing his thoughts about the love story, the Tanu Weds Manu actor said, "I never thought this would happen. My friends told me, Eijaz, you are dumb, do not fall in love inside the house. My life never works as per plans. She is an amazing person. Pavitra has a beautiful soul. She is so caring. Pavitra is my Annapurna. When she keeps my head on her lap, she feels at home. When she touches me, I feel calm."

The Actor On His Proxy Devoleena Bhattacharjee

As we all know, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as Eijaz Khan's proxy. When she had entered the house, Eijaz was quite happy, as he considers him the strongest one. Talking about his stance on Devoleena, he said, "It will take her a couple of weeks to understand the strategy of everyone. I do not expect miracles. The advantages that she has is that she has seen the show all through. She is also a seasoned player. I feel her knowledge will balance out her lack of experience. I just want my own people to make sure that she does not get eliminated. I will raise the mantle as I get it."

Eijaz Khan On Missing Bigg Boss 14 House

Khan confessed that he is having severe withdrawal symptoms after coming out of the house. While speaking about that, the actor said, "I am missing the mike. I am so overwhelmed and had a tough time processing everything right from the car rides to meeting people when I was outside. I miss the routine and simplicity of life in the Bigg Boss house. In the morning, I asked why there was no music, and insisted on making the tea myself."