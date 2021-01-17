Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Is Out Of The BB House Due To Prior Work Commitment, Devoleena To Replace Him

Bigg Boss 14 has been going through many unexpected ousters – from Jasmin Bhasin’s shocking eviction to Manu Panjabi and Vikas’s Gupta exit due to ill health, the season been witness to many changes with respect to its contestants. And now, in an unforeseen turn of events, we hear that Eijaz Khan will be the next contestant to leave the show.

For the unversed, there were rumours floating that the actor might have to leave the show after spending more than 100 days in the BB house due to prior work commitment.

A source close to the development spoke with Pinkvilla and said, “Eijaz has had a great run on the show so far. But he will have to leave the house because of work reasons. Since the duration of the show has increased, the schedule is coinciding with Eijaz’s another professional commitment. He doesn’t like to keep people waiting and hamper their schedules. The crew has been out of work for a while because of the pandemic, so he wanted to be on time in order to help the crew earn. This is why he’s decided to move out of the show voluntarily in order to be on time with his other show’s schedule.”

Popular Twitter page, The Khabri has also tweeted and confirmed that Eijaz Khan is out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. The Khabri also added that former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be replacing him while Eijaz will be away from the house for three weeks. It is being reported that Devoleena might enter on Monday or Tuesday this coming week but will be staying in the secret room for a few days on the show.

It must be noted that Develeena’s entry has also been speculated for a while now. However, it was earlier suggested she would enter as Vikas Gupta’s proxy just like he did for her in the previous season. But Develeena will instead by taking Eijaz’s place.

