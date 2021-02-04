Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia Greet Paparazzi With Love; See Pics

Bigg Boss 14 is inching closer to its grand finale, and it is getting interesting day-by-day. All the contestants are trying hard to bag this season's trophy. Amidst all, Eijaz Khan is considered as one of the strongest contestants in the show. However, the actor is currently outside the house to fulfil his prior work commitments. In his absence, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is staying in the house as his proxy.

Talking about the Halala actor's BB 14 journey, he found love in Pavitra Punia on the show. The duo became close in the house, and after the Baalveer actress' eviction, Eijaz Khan started missing her a lot. Eventually, in the family week, Pavitra confessed her love for him. And now, since Eijaz is out of the house, the couple often get snapped together in Mumbai.

Recently, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted together in the city and greeted paparazzi with their mushy romance. The couple looked adorable together, as they wore black outfits. The photos of Eijaz and Pavitra went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their lovely bond.

A few days ago, Eijaz Khan revealed his father's reaction to his relationship. While speaking with Spotboye, he said, "After I came out the first person, I met was my brother and then I straight went to meet my father. I told him that I really love Pavitra and this is serious. So, he happily said 'I am very happy if you are happy'. My brother and my elder cousins have met her already whereas a few are going to meet her in the coming weekend. She cooked dinner for me last night and lunch for today. So, things are beautiful."

Several people on social media criticised the couple and called their relationship 'fake'. However, Eijaz informed the media that he doesn't want to speak about the same, as people will get to know the real connection soon.

