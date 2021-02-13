Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's Proxy Devoleena Bhattacharjee Eliminated? The Show Gets Top 5 Finalists!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Eliminated

Bigg Boss 24 Hrs Live tweeted, "Exclusive and breaking: #DevoleenaBhattacharjee /#EijazKhan. Bas been evicted from the house. Eijaj khaan ka safar. yahi khatam hota hai."

The Khabri wrote, "Exclusive and Confirmed First only on The Khabri. #Devoleena is eliminated from the house."

@Praful RubiHolic♥️ wrote, "#Breaking #Devoleena (Eijaz's proxy) has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house."

Smart Boy💎 wrote, "Exclusive & Confirmed; #Devoleena has been eliminated from Bigg Boss house !!Bye-Bye Pottyleena 🤣🤣..#RubinaForTheWin #RubinaDilaik."

Eijaz Won’t Be Re-Entering BB 14 House

Well, Devoleena's eviction was expected. And with her eviction, now Eijaz will not be re-entering the house.

Aly & Devoleena Were In Danger Zone?

For the uninitiated, in the ticket to finale task, Paras Chhabra announced Rubina Dilaik as winner. Since she has been nominated for the whole season, she chose Nikki Tamboli, who became the first finalist. Bigg Boss gave another chance to the contestants, and Rakhi Sawant used Rs 14 lakh from the prize money to become the second finalist. This left Rubina Dilaik, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya nominated. Apparently, Aly and Devoleena were in the danger zone and since Devoleena got fewer votes, she was eliminated.

Bigg Boss 14’s Top 5 Finalists

This leaves Bigg Boss 14 with top 5 finalists and they are: Nikki, Rakhi, Aly, Rahul and Rubina.

It has to be seen whether there will be mid-week elimination or not! Who do you think will be on top 3 list? Hit the comment box to share your views.

