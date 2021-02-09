Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Says ‘Pavitra Punia And I Will Get Married This Year’

Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are not missing any chance to treat their fans by appearing together quite often in Mumbai. Their lovey-dovey candid pictures always go viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their crackling chemistry. Ever since Eijaz Khan came out of the Bigg Boss 14 house to fulfil his prior work commitments, his well-wishers are constantly asking him about his marriage plans with Pavitra.

And guess what, the Halala actor finally opened up about the same. In an interview with Times of India, Eijaz Khan said, "Abhi bahut papad belne hain shaadi ke liye. Shaadi inshallah hogi, aur bahut sahi waqt pe hogi. We are keeping our fingers crossed and if all goes well, Pavitra and I will get married this year. Abhi humare ghar waale bahut phaile hue hain, pehle unhe samet le and then we will think about marriage. (We will have to work very hard to get married. By god's grace, wedding will happen but at the right time. Right now, we will have to convince our family members, only then we can think about marriage)."

To his quote, Pavitra Punia added, "Things will happen very soon. We can't predict our future, but we can be hopeful and wishful about the future." For the unversed, Pavitra and Eijaz Khan confessed their love for each other during the family week of Bigg Boss 14. The Baalveer actress was a contestant on the show this season, and during her journey, she shared a love-hate relationship with the Tanu Weds Manu actor.

Many times, people called their relationship fake, but Eijaz himself told one of the leading entertainment portals that it's genuine and real. Now, after his quote, fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of their wedding date. Till then, let's wait for his re-entry in Bigg Boss 14 house.

