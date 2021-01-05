Bigg Boss 14's Evicted Contestant Rahul Mahajan Says Rakhi Wasn't His Friend; Adds He Won't Support Her

Recently, Rahul Mahajan, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, got evicted from the show. His eviction was unexpected and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi had expressed her sadness over his elimination. Meanwhile, in an interview with TOI, Rahul revealed that although he didn't expect to leave the show so early, he had no qualms about leaving the show.

Rahul was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I didn't expect to leave this early, but 'Bigg Boss' is unpredictable - anybody can go anytime. And everyone has to leave one day, so it doesn't matter. I had a good time and did whatever I could, so I'm not upset about it. I made people do things for me - koi mere kapde dho raha tha, koi mere liye chai bana raha tha, koi back massage de raha tha - I was having fun."

Rahul was friends with everyone but rubbed Rakhi Sawant the wrong way. About their infamous friendship, Rahul said that he was not her friend and met her only once on Comedy Circus. He also said that her style of dealing with things is different, however, he is not judging her. He also added that he won't be supporting her outside the show.

He said, "I wasn't her friend. I only met her once on Comedy Circus - it was some 10 days shoot. I never met her privately. I did have her number and we must have exchanged greetings a few times. I don't know her beyond that. Her style of dealing with things is different than mine. I don't support that way of life, and talking and conducting oneself in that way. I am not judging her here, but that's not my style. I won't be supporting her outside the show."

