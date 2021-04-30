Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Reveals Real Reason Behind Not Dating Jaan Kumar Sanu

Nikki Tamboli, who shot to fame with Bigg Boss 14, has been in the news for various reasons after stepping out of the house. In the show, the actress was seen developing a strong bond with Kumar Sanu's singer-son Jaan Kumar Sanu. Hence, after the show, she has often been questioned about her relationship status with Jaan.

Reports stated that Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli are dating each other, however, the singer clarified that they are just good friends. Earlier, Nikki had also said that he is not her type. And now, in an interview with ETimes TV, Nikki commented on the same and said that she is absolutely single and admitted that Jaan and she were very close friends inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Surprisingly, Nikki also stated that she couldn't connect with him after the show.

"I think to date a guy, he should be very much mature which unfortunately Jaan is not. I like strong personalities and I feel Jaan is very strong in his own eyes but not in mine," Nikki Tamboli said. While explaining the reason behind not dating Jaan Sanu, she explained that his mother had abused her in one of the interviews. Hence, the actress thinks that she can't get attracted to him.

For the unversed, Nikki Tamboli had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. And now, the actress has fully recovered and looking forward to resuming shooting for her upcoming projects. Amidst all, reports suggest that Nikki Tamboli will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. On the other hand, Jaan Kumar Sanu had released his new single 'Zaraa Zaraa', and fans just loved his melodious voice in the song.