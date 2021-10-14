Bigg Boss 14 Fame Rahul Vaidya Receives Death Threats For His New Song Garbe Ki Raat, Here's Why

Rahul Vaidya recently released his song 'Garbe ki Raat’ on October 8. The music video, which features Nia Sharma along with the singer, has already amassed 4 million views on YouTube.

However, the song has landed Rahul in trouble as a section as the mention of a deity from Gujarat in the lyrics has not gone down too well with a section of the devotees. The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up has reportedly been receiving a lot of messages and threat calls asking him to remove the mention of the deity or getting the song banned on various levels.

His spokesperson shared, " Yes it true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya Killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on.. while we would like to maintain that the mention of the deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments. However, understanding the fact that the mention has not gone down too well with a certain section of people we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level.

“We urge everyone who has taken offence to this to allow us a few days as the platform we have released the song on will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern and are diligently working towards rectifying it," added the spokesperson.

According to an ETimes report, several Shri Mongal Maa’s devotees have also claimed that they are deeply hurt by the objectionable representation of Nia Sharma in the song on the religious folk wordings addressing the goddess.