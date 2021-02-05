BB 14 Fans & Celebs Support Rubina Dilaik After She Throws Water On Rakhi; Say They Would’ve Done Much Worse

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik lost her cool and threw a bucket of water on Rakhi Sawant after the latter called Abhinav Shukla 'tharki (Pervert)'. She also lashed out at Rakhi for making wrong statements. As a result of this, the Shakti actress was reprimanded and even nominated for the rest of the game. While Rubina faced the heat from Bigg Boss, fans and celebrities praised the actress.

In fact, a few of them even said that they would have done more than just throwing water. Many of them slammed Rakhi for going overboard in the name of entertainment and makers for blindly supporting her. Take a look at a few celebrities and fans' comments!

Celebs Comments:

Abigail Pande: Ok just saw rubina throwing the bucket of water on rakhi. Super proud of her and lovedddd it. Hum har hafte bachaa lenge tumko rubi, tension bilkul nahi hai.. honestly, I would have thrown a lot more than water at rakhi if I were in her place 😂.

Srishty Rode: I might have done worst 🙈 #RubinaDilaik we are with you girl ❤️.

Kamya Punjabi: Well i would do the same what #Rubina did... #RakhiSawant u need to know when n where to stop! #BB14 @ColorsTV.

Shehzad Deol: Well done #RubinaDilaik👏 Rakhi deserves it! #BB14.

Vikaas Kalantri: Winner of the #BiggBoss this year for me is still #RubinaDilaik more and more power to you. And i am sure you will come out victorious whenever that happens. I also love the way #abhinav is playing. A true gentleman. All the best guys 👍👍 #BiggBoss14.

Fans Comments

Pavii: If someone spoke to my man the way #RakhiSawant spoke to #AbhinavShukla I would have done something much worse than throwing water! #RubinaDilaik has slowly become one of my faves, I'd actually love to see her win! #BiggBoss14.

Rajat Sharma: Well done #RubinaDilaik, Rakhi has gone to another level of cheapness and filth. And I don't think any dignified person would stay calm in such a situation. Hats off to you! That was least anybody would have done. Totally understand the emotional turmoil you must be going through.

Susmita Bhowmick: The way episode was going on , audience will support #RubinaDilaik action today. Because @BiggBoss did not cut raakkhi's provocation part in episode.

@ayshahabib11: Today's episode highlight was: Rubina : For me the only thing thats matters is his respect. I dont care about 2 weeks or the show. All I care is about him. Dil jeet liya ladki ne ❤.

(Social media posts are not edited)

