BB 14: Fans Upset With Jasmin's Elimination & Call It Most Emotional Eviction; Heartbroken As Aly Breaks Down

Aly was indeed upset with Jasmin's eviction, but what hurt him more might be that he came to the house to support Jasmin, but she got eliminated. Another reason for him being upset might be Jasmin's parent's words! It has to be recalled that they had asked her to play solo and now with her exit, he might have thought that because of him, her game was spoiled. Upset fans called it the most emotional and heartbreaking eviction and trended Jasly, & Bring Jasmin Bhasin Back, which apparently had more than 2M tweets. Take a look at a few tweets!

Aabida Moore 13

"Missing the big boss favorite part of the show was #JasLy part #JasmineBhasin deserving person elimination very disappointing and shocking eviction and I am crying today episode very emotional feeling not good without #JasmineBhasin #AlyGoni #JasMean #JasLy."

Soumya & Sonam

Soumya Sharma: oh my god this is so touching🙄 he went into bb for her #AlyGoni now he should stay strong!

Sonam: I hate u @BiggBoss I'll never watch bb again any season. This is heartbreaking #JasLy we love you #JasmineBhasin #AlyGoni.

Chulbul

"Today's @jasminbhasin elimination was one of the most heartbreaking moment of the show. @AlyGoni got an asthma attack while Jasmin Bhasin was leaving. THE WAY #AlyGoni LOVED #JasminBhasin! ❤️🙌🏻 Emotional & heartbreaking elimination!"

Parthu J & Fan Account

Parthu J: She Deserves to be In the House #JasLy 💔🥺 Stay Strong @AlyGoni bhai Lots of Live and Support!!! @jasminbhasin Please come back !! #BringJasminBhasinBack.

Fan Account: Emotional eviction ever 😥 And the way aly cried broke my heart 💔Be strong sher @AlyGoni ✌️We will Miss you @jasminbhasin 😘#AlyGoni #JasminBhasin #JasLy.

Sugaryxsweet

"#AlyGoni proved what true love iss!!! He didn't use his love angle to stay in the showw!! That man had a panic attack! The way he broke down! Just love himmm!!! #JasLy are the bestt!! #BringJasminBhasinBack."

Jasmin Bhasin Thanks Fans

Meanwhile, Jasmin shared a note on her Instagram account and revealed that she was in tears after she saw fans' love and support. She thanked them for the same and asked them to shower same amount of love on Aly to make him win Bigg Boss 14.