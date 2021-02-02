Bigg Boss 14 February 1 Highlights: Arshi And Devoleena Have A Massive Showdown; Rahul Upsets Arshi

The February 1 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Arshi Khan getting into a fight with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The former accuses Devoleena of abusing her while the latter snaps at her saying she will slap her hard. Devoleena then says, 'Tum ghatiya ho ghatiya Arshi Khan.' For the unversed, it all started when Arshi refused to do her chopping duties. A mighty upset Devoleens slams the utensils and it even hits Abhinav Shukla who was in the kitchen area.

This is followed by Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni making fun of Arshi for her fight with Devoleena. Rahul expresses his displeasure at Arshi’s attitude and says that she is the most negative person he has ever met. He does also confess that their bond was thick earlier, but the tables have turned recently. He continues to add that Arshi’s has a split personality. He passes a snide comment and says, 'agar bacchha negative hai to parents bolenge, Arshi Khan mat ban.'

This does not go down well with Arshi and she gets emotional and cries. She says his comments are completely unwarranted. Arshi then calls out Rakhi Sawant for not standing in support of her when Rahul and Aly when they teased her and said objectionable things. Arshi warns Rahul and Devoleena to not say bad things about her. The former confronts Rahul while Rahul says now that Vikas is gone Arshi has got no target.

This is followed by Rahul and Nikki Tamboli getting into a nasty fight over Nikki's food getting spoiled. Nikki throws the food inside the dustbin and the entire house now turns against her for insulting the food.

Later, Bigg Boss announces this week’s nomination process. He begins by revealing that all housemates have been nominated. However, BB adds that the nomination gets interesting with a unique book this time. He states that each contestant has to tear the page bearing the name of a co-contestant they want to nominate. And the housemate whose page is left unturned will be safe from the eviction process.

