Bigg Boss 14 February 10 Highlights: Rahul And Nikki Get Into An Ugly Spat During Ticket To Finale Task

The February 10 episode of Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik and her sister Jyotika discussing the task and Jasmin Bhasin’s behaviour. Paras Chhabra finally makes an entry and everyone greets him warmly. Devo is super thrilled to see him. Vindu Dara Singh advises Rahul Vaidya not to bother about what Jyotika said. He says she is a little girl.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s connection Paras tells her that she must show her true colours. He tells her about her previous mistakes with Arshi Khan and informs her that her pet is doing fine. Later, Rakhi Sawant is seen asking Paras why did he leave Pavitra Punia. Paras shares that Pavitra was married and says that her husband told him. He then accuses her of says taking footage in his name. Paras adds that he is praying for Eijaz Khan and his life to get saved. Nikki Tamboli reveals she and Paras have the same stylist.

Soon, Bigg Boss announces the Ticket To Finale task. However, Rubina and Devoleena are not a part of the race due to their previous punishments. Housemates have to put maximum sacks in a drum that have been kept in a wagon. Vindu explains the task to Rakhi while Rubina, Nikki, Jyotika and Jaan Kumar Sanu are in one team. Aly Goni, Rahul and Toshi plan together and Rubina tells Paras that she wants Nikki to go ahead. The latter also says Devo to be the star of the task.

During the task, Jasmin gets into an argument with Rubina over stamps. Rahul supports Jasmin while Aly fights with Nikki as he feels she is unfair. Jasmin and Devo also fight but Paras declares Devo is out. He is later seen lauding her for creating a rift between Rahul and Nikki in the task.

Devoleena then goes and sabotages Nikki’s game. The latter is fuming. Paras then says that Nikki is out. But Nikki pledges to spoil Rahul’s game and keeps on trolling him. He loses his temper but Toshi tries to calm him down. This is followed by Rakhi wearing Aly's jacket without his permission. This leads to a fight. An upset Rahul starts crying after the task while Jasmin and Aly console him.

