Bigg Boss 14 February 11 Highlights: Paras Declares Rubina As The Winner, Nikki Becomes The First Finalist

The February 11 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik discussing Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni’s game plan. Later, Nikki is seen asking Rahul why was he crying. Vindoo Dara Singh, Paras Chhabra, Jyotika Dilaik and Rubina discuss the ticket to finale task. Rahul and Aly are also seen strategising.

The task begins with Nikki throwing the sacks out when Rahul steals the stamp. Later, Aly gets help from Jasmin Bhasin while Nikki guides Rubina. After the second buzzer, Toshi and Aly help Rhaul whereas Jyotika and Jaan help Rubina.

Rubina and Jasmin get into an ugly verbal spat where they both call each other names. Rubina reminds Jasmin that she is not a contestant and is spoiling Aly’s game. Jasmin hits back and asks her to focus on her game and her relationship with Abhinav Shukla. Aly tries to stop them but Jasmin says that Rubina called her ugly. Rubina reminds her that she only called her an ugly mouth. This leads to Aly and Nikki also getting into a nasty argument. Jyotika too jumps in but Rubina and Nikki stop her. Aly loses his cool over Jyotika Rahul and Jyotika also get into a war of words.

Paras begins counting and says Rahul has 35 sacks, Aly has 31 sacks while Rubina has more than 31 sacks. Aly fights over other housemates helping each other out and says he will ruin the game if more than one person helps one person. Paras reveals his decision and announces that Aly has been ousted. Almost the entire house turns against each other. Rahul and Rubina argue. Vindoo and Devoleena get into an argument as well. Rubina tells Devo to watch her mouth and not disrespect Vindoo. This leads to another argument. Jaan ends up calling Devoleena a cartoon proxy for Eijaz.

Towards the final leg of the Task, Aly is seen filling Rahul's drum while Jyotika fills Rubina's drum. Sanchalak Paras says Rubina has 33 sacks while Rahul has 40 sacks. Rahul, Aly and Toshi start to celebrate. But then, Paras announces Rubina as the winner of the task.

Aly and Paras get into an argument. A furious Rahul feels Paras did not make a fair decision. Devoleena also loses her cool on her connection. She is very very upset with everyone and is hyper-ventilating. Paras sticks to his decision in spite of facing criticism.

Rahul and his supporters try and spell out the rules to him but the latter tells them that only supporters were allowed to put the sacks in the barrel. Rahul argues with Paras. Aly believes that Paras had to only count sacks and take a decision. Rahul points out that the rules were not consistent for every round.

Eventually, Bigg Boss asks Paras to announce the winner of the ticket to finale task. Paras names Rubina as the winner as Toshi put only 8 sacks and while Jyotika put 24 sacks in the barrel. Bigg Boss congratulates Rubina and gives her a chance to save one contestant and she names Nikki. As a result, Nikki becomes the first finalist after getting the finale ticket.

