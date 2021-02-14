Bigg Boss 14 February 13 Highlights: Salman Khan Grills Rahul & Aly, Supports Rakhi's Decision

The Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed some intense moments, with Salman Khan grilling Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni, for bullying Rakhi Sawant. Interestingly, the superstar supported Rakhi Sawant's decision to save herself by sacrificing a whopping amount from the Bigg Boss 14 price money. Salman Khan also made some interesting revelations on his upcoming projects, in the episode.

The episode began with Salman Khan gracing the stage for the last Weekend Ka War of this season. The superstar announced that he will be next seen in Tiger 3, Pathan, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The host also confirmed that the grand finale of this season will be held next week.

Salman Khan then introduced the new task to the contestants, where they were asked to give titles to their supporters. All the supporters except Jasmin Bhasin got their titles. While the host asked Rubina Dilaik which Jasmin should get, she replied 'Machis ki tili'. But Aly Goni brushed off this comment, stating that Jasmin is his pillar of strength.

Later, Salman Khan praised Rubina Dilaik for her efforts during the 'ticket to finale' task. The host also revealed that he is highly impressed with Nikki Tamboli's bond with Rubina. He praised Rakhi Sawant for her determination to make it to the finale week. Salman also questioned Rubina for not supporting Rakhi during the 'shredding of the money' task.

The superstar later asked Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni, their opinion on Rakhi's decision in the 'shredding of the money' task. Both Rahul and Aly opined that she should not have shredded the amount, to which Salman Khan disagreed. He asked the duo to read the rules of the task once again.

Salman went on to grill Rahul and Aly for bullying Rakhi, after which the singer lost his cool. But the superstar made it clear that he is in complete support of Rakhi's decision to enter the finale. He later called out Rakhi's supporter Vindu Dara Singh for demotivating her, and Aly Goni for showing Jasmin Bhasin in a bad light.

The contestants were later asked to rate their performances and give themselves a position from 1 to 6. All contestants opined that they should be in the No. 1 position. However, Rubina got the first rank, while Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni were placed in the 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Finally Meets His Ladylove Disha Parmar; Latter Agrees To Marry Him

Bigg Boss 14: American Singer Shannon K Supports Rubina Dilaik, Says She Has Performed With Brilliance