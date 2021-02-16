Bigg Boss 14 February 15 Highlights: Rahul And Rubina Dance Together; Rakhi Gets Upset With Aly

The February 15 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Rakhi Sawant feeling lonely in the house, especially after Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s eviction. Bigg Boss congratulates the finalists for making it to the finale week. BB also informs them about a rapid-fire round which will be conducted by a few RJs. The winner will get a chance to interact individually with the RJ on air.

RJ Karan interviews Rahul Vaidya and asks him if proposing to Disha was a strategy for the show. Rahul says that he will never make any strategies when it comes to his emotions. When Rubina Dilaik was asked the question, she accepts that if it wasn't for Bigg Boss, she and Abhinav Shukla would have been separated. Later on, Rahul sings a song and also dances to the tunes of a romantic number with Rubina.

Rahul then defends himself when asked why he left the show in the middle. On being asked to pick his top two finalists, the singer says either it will be him and Rubina or him and Aly. RJ Salil comes in the house and we see Nikki Tamboli getting interviewed. RJ Ginnie plays the rapid fire round and Rakhi Sawant says Rubina hurt her a lot. Eventually, Aly Goni wins the rapid fire round.

But while answering a question, Aly says that he does not want to see Rakhi in the grand finale. He then adds that the rest of the three finalists are close to him. This does not go down well with Rakhi. She gets angry at Aly and the housemates for certain answers they gave. Rahul, Rubina, and Nikki discuss Rakhi and her reaction to Aly’s answers. Rakhi keeps taking jibes Aly over his earlier answer regarding the finale. She retaliates by stating that he does not deserve to be in the finale. But eventually, the duo forgets their differences and hug each.

