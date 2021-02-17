Bigg Boss 14 February 16 Highlights: Rubina Reunites With Abhinav On A Romantic Date; Rakhi Misses Her Husband

The February 16 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Rakhi Sawant playing the bald mannequin in the garden area. She calls it Bigg Boss and gives an oil massage on the head of the statue. She even says, “aapka takla kitna bada hai.”

Bigg Boss announces a new task named Cupid Ki Bhadaas and the winner will get the free access to BB Mall. In the task, we see Nikki Tamboli and lock horns trying the burst each other’s balloons. Eventually, Aly Goni wins the task and gets free access to the BB Mall till the finale of the show. Bigg Boss then tells Aly that for a day, if he wants to share anything from the BB Mall with the housemates, he can go ahead and do that.

Later, Rubina Dilaik gets emotional when Bigg Boss narrates the journey of Abhinav Shukla and her journey on the show. She is informed that Abhinav will enter the house and she will get to go on a date with Abhinav. He enters the house and meets Rubina. We see the housemates making halwa for the couple while Rubina gets ready for the date.

BB asks Rubina to go and meet Abhinav. And when they finally get to meet, they exchange sweet glances and have a conversation over whatever happened and how their relationship grew strong over the course of the show. Abhinav even asks her to re-marry him post which Rubina says that she wants a white wedding. She also says that they will be completing 7 years of matrimony in March.

Meanwhile, we see Rakhi wish her husband Ritesh on Valentine’s Day. She gets emotional and says that they have never celebrated the occasion together.

