Bigg Boss 14 February 17 Highlights: Ahead Of The Finale, Contestants Get A Chance To Fulfil Their Wishes

The February 17 episode of Bigg Boss 14 starts with romantic moments between Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. The couple also does a romantic dance followed by Abhinav bidding goodbye to Rubina. The next morning. Rakhi Sawant recalls the time when she used to wash other contestants’ underwear in the first season. We then see Rahul Vaidya makes a song for Rubina.

Bigg Boss gives a chance to the housemates for making a wish, which they felt was unfulfilled in their BB journey. Rahul tells he wants to go on a date with Disha Parmar like Rubina and Abhinav while Rakhi wishes for a pizza and votes of the audience. Aly Goni wishes to make a video call to his mother and desires to see his niece while Rubina says she wants to showcase her cultural dance on national television. Nikki Tamboli says she misses her pets and wants to meet them.

This is followed by Rubina reading the letter for 'khwahishon ka Gufa’ task. BB states that the contestants have to go through a test for their wish fulfilment. Bigg Boss tells Rahul to tear apart Disha Parmar's scarf for Nikki. Rahul refuses to do it and Nikki is out of the cave. An irked Nikki is seen calling him a selfish person. Aly Goni too refuses to perform the task as he is asked by Bigg Boss to sign a document that says he will quit upon reaching the top two in the finale. Rakhi, on the other hand, accepts her test and tears husband Ritesh's letter.

Rakhi tells other housemates about how her husband hasn’t met her for two years. She then announces her separation with Ritesh whilst stating that she doesn’t want to destroy the life of another woman and a child. She goes ahead and tears off the letter.

