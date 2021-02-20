Bigg Boss 14 February 19 Highlights: Rajkummar Rao, Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Enter The House

The February 19 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Bigg Boss announcing the final feast inside the house leaving the housemates excited. They are also informed that a few guests will be entering the house. Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, and Aly Goni indulge in some banter and Nikki takes Rakhi Sawant’s name in between. This Irks Rakhi and leads to a fight between both of them. A war of words ensues, where Nikki calls her a plastic face post which Rakhi takes a jibe at her. Rahul intervenes and even asks Nikki to apologize to Rakhi but she refuses to do so.

Later, the finalists are elated to see the setup outside and raise a toast together for reaching the finale. And then suddenly, Rajkummar Rao surprises them by entering the BB house. The actor praises them for making it to the grand finale and talks about his upcoming movie with them. He then asks them to describe each other’s personalities. Rubina Dilaik says that she likes Rahul’s talents but doesn’t even know the reason behind his fights with her. This is followed by Rakhi describing the personalities of the other contestants.

After everyone explains the personalities of one another, Rajkummar Rao springs a surprise. He tells the housemates that two contestants from season 15 will be entering the house to be with them. Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh enter the house and indulge in some fun banter. They even hilariously confirm doing Bigg Boss 15 and ask for tips from the housemates.

The couple also plays a game with the housemates and have a debate around hot button topics of the BB house. Aly questions Nikki as to why she asks her things back from Rakhi whenever she gets into a fight. They have a debate around the same followed by other housemates having debates over various other issues. Bharti and Haarsh give some awards which have hilarious meaning hidden behind them.

And finally, the housemates are asked to vote out one contestant among them who should sleep outside until the next order from Bigg Boss. Nikki names Rakhi while Aly and Rahul take each other’s name. Rakhi, on the other hand, takes Nikki’s name while Rubina takes Rahul’s name. Bharti and Haarsh inform the finalists that this task was just a prank.

