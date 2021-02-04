Bigg Boss 14 February 3 Highlights: Rakhi Cries Inconsolably After Opening Up About Her Husband’s Marriage

The February 3 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the continuation of the Share Bazaar task, wherein Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla are brokers and the other housemates are shareholders. The one who has maximum shares, in the end, will be crowned as the winner of the task. Abhinav and Ay discuss the game while Devoleena Bhattacharjee says she is upset with Arshi Khan.

Rahul Vaidya advises Devoleena to play well and by thinking that she is the proxy of Eijaz Khan. Devo also does Bihu with Rubina Dilaik and become Appu for Rakhi Sawant. They eat chicken pakora made by Rubina.

Rakhi and Rahul are then seen discussing her affair with Abhishek Awasthi. Rakhi then reveals how her mom suffered her first heart attack when she was young. She also opened up about being molested by a friend when she was arranging the money for her mum. She reveals she was sexually abused in the car and breaks down. Rahul tries consoling her. Rakhi then reveals that her husband Ritesh is already married. She says he has threatened her with divorce and she is all alone right now and feels dead from inside.

This is followed by Arshi and Rahul’s argument. The former accuses Rahul of being jealous of Abhinav Shukla. She then tells him that he will not win the trophy. Later, Rahul and Aly make a plan to hide Arshi’s beloved soft toy.

Devoleena and Rakhi have an emotional chat, where Devo reveals her father passed away when she was 11. She then shares that her mother had mental illness after his death. The actress spoke about their struggles in life and how badly people treated them. Meanwhile, Arshi sheds tears for Sheru. Rahul, who hid the soft toy, continues to tease Arshi.

Rubina jumps in and asks Rahul why did she throw Sheru. Rakhi also asks Arshi why did this happen and Arshi says he threw her personal soft toy outside. Arshi continues to be extremely upset when Nikki Tamboli tells Rubina that utensils were washed in the bathroom. This does not sit well with Rubina and she tells Devoleena to wash the utensils once again.

