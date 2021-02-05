Bigg Boss 14 February 4 Highlights: Rubina Loses Her Cool And Throws An Entire Bucket Of Water On Rakhi

The February 4 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s fight over breakfast with Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. Things quickly escalate with Nikki calling them fake followed Arshi Khan saying both these women (Rakhi and Devoleena) have a negative mindset. Rubina then calls Devoleena senseless while Devo tells Rakhi to sit in the garden area.

Rubina tells Arshi that Rakhi deliberately created content with Abhinav Shukla. She points out that Rakhi has seen her profit with Abhinav when it comes to giving content. The duo also discusses how Rakhi is asking people for clothes and makeup. Meanwhile, Rakhi argues with Aly Goni whilst saying that he wants to be in everyone’s good books.

She then brings up Nikki’s liking for Aly. Aly claps back and tells her to concentrate on her own husband. Rubins calls out Rakhi’s nature of using people. Rakhi retaliates by saying that they are no different. Abhinav asks Rakhi why does she lie so much and calls her a liar. He is then seen discussing the task with Aly. They decide to not give prominence to Devoleena and Rakhi.

This is followed by Rakhi taking things to another level. She sings 'Main Joru Ka Ghulaam Banke Rahunga’ to Abhinav and calls Abhinav Tharki. This does not go down well with Rubina at all and she comes and throws a bucket of water on her. Abhinav calls Rakhi 'gandgi’ while Rubina says the makers are encouraging her. Abhinav and Aly try to calm down Rubina. Rubina states that she regrets supporting Rakhi at one point in time. She then says she will slap her and walk out of the show.

Rubina breaks down and says people have trolled Abhinav. Abhinav is seen warning Devoleena that he will take legal action and accuses her of encouraging Rakhi. Arshi steps in and tells Abhinav that Rakhi is shrewd and cheap. Soon, Bigg Boss steps in and reprimands Rubina for throwing water on Rakhi. He also announces that the task has been cancelled.

This followed by another fight in the house between Arshi and Rahul. The former blasts Rahul for taking away Sheru. In the meantime, Rubina and Nikki are seen discussing about Rahul and Aly.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Feb 3 Highlights: Rakhi Cries Inconsolably After Opening Up About Her Husband’s First Marriage

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik's Sister Jyotika Opens Up About Her Entry, Says Her Main Aim Is To Support RubiNav