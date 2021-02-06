Bigg Boss 14 February 5 Highlights: Devoleena Has An Angry Breakdown; Nikki And Rakhi Get Into A Fight

The February 5 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni arguing over food. Rubina Dilaik says there will be little food left for Abhinav Shukla while Devoleena Bhattacharjee fights over duties with Rubina. Arshi Khan tells Devoleena that she is kaamchor. The latter retaliates and calls Arshi Khan fake. She then calls Nikki and Aly chamchas of Rubina and Abhinav.

Devoleena continues her tirade and says Rubina has used Abhinav on the show. Abhinav calls her as dumb and then calls Rakhi Sawant frustrated. The name-calling keeps going on with Arshi saying Devo is a psycho, stupid woman.

Later, Arshi asks Rahul about her soft toy he stole. Devo says Arshi was cursing her soft toy is lost than one should bear the pain of losing something valuable. Rahul feels disgusted. Arshi says if one will separate her from her favourite stuff than that person too will lose something.

On the other hand, Rubina and Abhinav have a chat about supporting Arshi and going against Rakhi. Devo is seen crying badly and says she wants to go home. She is livid and believes that Arshi has cursed for someone’s death. Rakhi tries consoling her. Devoleena asks Bigg Boss to call her to the confession room. She then starts breaking house property. She breaks coffee mugs and hits dishes at Arshi Khan.

She asks Arshi to confess if she didn’t curse her family. Arshi says she never said any such thing. Devoleena has an angry meltdown and Aly takes her to the bedroom. Rubina believes she is doing drama and asks her to stop faking aggression. Hence, Devoleena lashes out at Rubina. Arshi claims she was hit by a plate. Rahul is seen asking Devo why she is so affected. Rubina is seen cleaning the mess on the floor.

Devo has a panic attack and most housemates are seen pacifying her in the bathroom area.

Rahul asks Arshi not to poke Devoleena. Soon, Bigg Boss reprimands Devoleena and nominates for all the pending weeks. This leads to Eijaz Khan getting affected in the game.

Later, Nikki loses her cool at Rakhi when she says she will serve you 'Goo Ke Parathe’ to Arshi. Abhinav tries to stop Nikki. Nikki asks Rakhi to return her belongings she had lent her. Things quickly escalate when Rakhi breaks Rubina’s eyeshadow pallete. Rahul tells her she is being wrong here. Aly advises Rahul not to talk with Rakhi as she has lost it all. Devoleena tells Rakhi that she can use her makeup but Rakhi says her heart is been broken now, and she doesn’t want to use someone else’s stuff.

