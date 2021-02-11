Bigg Boss 14: Google Declares Rubina Dilaik Winner!

Just a few days are left for Bigg Boss 14 finale. While the six housemates- Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni are fighting for the trophy and the makers are gearing up for the finale, Google has already announced the winner!

Yes, if you search for 'Bigg Boss 14 winner name', it shows the result 'Rubina Dilaik'. Well, this is not surprising as many of them have already guessed it that the Shakti actress will bag the award.

Rubina, who entered the house with actor-husband Abhinav Shukla, has been winning hearts since the day she has entered the house. Although she has been facing backlash from the host Salman Khan, she has been praised by her fans, who feel that she and Abhinav are targeted in the house. The Shakti has been playing really well, and has taken a stand for every decision that she makes. Recently, Abhinav got eliminated, which broke Rubina. However, since the family week is going on, her sister Jyotika Dilaik has entered the house to boast her.

Many celebrities and fans are rooting for Rubina's win. In fact, fans are trending #RubinaDilaikForTheWin and #DeservingWinnerRubina on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

@ABHINAV70885129: Please buckle up we need to!By seeing LF we can sense the inner politics between creative via vindu! Forur info mr pr of bigboss #RubinaDilaik is gaining immense love day by day!Makers tried harder to show her in opp way but didnt succedd !ABHINAV DESERVES FINALE.

@Pratyush_Raj_: Now makers can't even cheat with audiences coz they showed it in main episode that #RubinaDilaik has broken all the records and she has the biggest trend of 16m. Ab koi aur winner bn gya except #RubinaDilaik then they'll be totally exposed.

@itsbadboy1408: 100% winner is Rubina. We love you and proud of you @RubiDilaik, keep going 2 weeks left you amazing lady... #DESERVINGWINNERRUBINA.

@_biggbossfc: DESERVING WINNER RUBINA. Didnt watch this season properly, But jitna bhi dekha, Rubina Dilaik has emerged as the strongest & most real contestant in my eyes. Hope she wins the trophy.

Speechmatic: "There are always new, grander challenges to confront, and a true winner will embrace each one." #Rubinadilaikforthewin. DESERVING WINNER RUBINA. STOPHARRASSINGRUBINA

