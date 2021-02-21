Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Aly Goni Gets Eliminated? This Contestant Takes Money Bag; Top 3 Revealed!

Aly Goni Gets Eliminated? This Contestant Takes Money Bag

According to Mr Khabri report, Rakhi Sawant decided to leave the show by taking the money bag/briefcase of Rs 14 lakh. Also, the report suggest that Aly Goni has been evicted from the house as he apparently got less votes compared to Nikki Tamboli, which has left everyone in shock.

Top 3 Finalists

So, the top 3 finalists of this season is Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. There are reports that there might be live voting to decide the winner among top 2 finalists.

Bigg Boss Khabris Report: Aly Goni Eliminated!

Take a look at a few tweets that suggests the above eliminations!

mrkhabri_official shared notes on Instagram account that read: BB14 Live Update Rakhi Sawant on No. 5. Rakhi Sawant walk out from Bigg Boss 14 with the money bag. #RakhiSawant decided to leave the show with a briefcase of Rs 14 lacs.

Aly Goni is evicted from BB14 house because of less votes. Nikki get more more as compared to aly.

The Khabri: Exclusive My sources told me that #AlyGoni really got less votes than #NikkiTamboli. According to voting rules. Only real mail votes are being counted this time and invalid and non existence emails votes have been cancelled. #AlyGony fans most used random email voting.

Fans Not Happy & Suprised

@Sadia08632875: Biggboss has proved that wild cards can't win.. Jeet nae skty to laty kiun ho? Nikki got evicted because of less votes now she is in top 3.. Are you fucking serious? Most biased season in the history of biggboss! I wish I hadn't seen this season! 💔 #JasLy #AlyGoni.

@Maluisback: What the hell 🙄 How can Nikki get more votes than #AlyGoni 😭💔 #AlyGoni was top 3 contender not her 🤧 Biased makers🙄 #BiggBoss14Finale. #BB14

Rakhi Sawant Takes Rs 14 Lakh Briefcase

Azaz Ahmed: #RakhiSawant Did correct .. 14lacs and weekly amount approx 30lakhs .. Great decision... Ab TV pr daikhna baki hai Rahul JeetJaye Bss ... #FixedWinnerRubina. @rahulvaidya23 Deserves win.

@ChaoticMeera: Rakhi left with 14 lacs, she was definitely top 3 material and deserved to win but i am glad that she thought for herself, she totally deserved this money because she has worked really hard to entertain people throughout the season. Good for You #RakhiSawant.