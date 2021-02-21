Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Celebs And Netizens Share Who They Feel Deserves To Lift The BB Trophy

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 will take place tonight and competing in the race to the finish line are Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik. While the fan clubs and family members are already supporting and cheering for the favourite contestants, many netizens, celebs and former contestants have also shared their opinions on Twitter.

Most of them have chosen Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the reality show. It must also be noted that the Shakti actress has topped various online poll conducted by different online portals. Singer Rahul Vaidya has also emerged as a favourite and as a close second.

Many viewers seem divided between Rubina and Rahul, and the competition will be tough as votes will decide to lifts the coveted Bigg Boss 14 trophy this season. Now, before we get the winner of BB 14, let's have a look at some celeb reactions and who they think will be the winner.

Vikaas Kalantri shared a picture with Rubina and Abhinav Shukla and tweeted, “Winner winner - Chicken Dinner Party popperParty popper hope to see the obvious happen & @rubinadilaik win unless there are some surprises here. Till then keep voting #biggboss14 #bb14 #BiggBoss14Finale @colorstv”

BB 12’s Srishty Rode wrote, “Excited to see @RubiDilaik with the trophy tonight Trophy Red heart #BB14 #RubinaIsTheBoss”

Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar shared, “Rubina has won hearts now she just has to lift the BiggBoss Trophy #AbkiBaarRubinaDilaik”

Former BB 14 contestant Sara Gurpal also supported Rubina and tweeted, “I say this openly I never deserved to be out in the first week of #BigBoss14 janta nikalti toh man te ulta janta supported me so much n wanted me back.Honestly I just want everyone to show support to #RubinaDilaik cause she deserve to win the trophy. Make it again #jantaKaShow”

On the other hand, Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna extended her support to Rahul Vaidya. The actress took to her Insta story and urged people to vote for the singer. She wrote, “Vote for my Dear Friend Disha Parmar’s best friend Rahul Vaidya what an entertainer he has been also quite a task master Good luck cute boy”

Check out some other reactions shared by netizens on Twitter:

#BiggBoss14Finale I agree that #RubinaDiliak stayed longer didn’t give up but she had constant support by her husband; ignoring last few days. Even if #RahulVaidya quit & came back - in my opinion he truly is a winner. Built true valuable relationships, entertained & pure Quality — Reena Dsouza (@MCReenaDsouza) February 21, 2021

I am rooting for @RubiDilaik as the winner of #BiggBoss14 looking forward to her winning the trophy tomorrow 🙏 #RubinaDialik #BB14 #BiggBoss14Finale — Riyaaz Pannu (@riyaazpannu) February 21, 2021

You did your part, every single RKVians and his supporter fan has given their 200% for #RahulVaidya, Sachai Ki Jeet Hogi @rahulvaidya23 Will WIN — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) February 21, 2021

Rubina Dilaik deserves to be Winner of this season! All went out and came back but Rubina is from starting till end.... No break in her BB journey!!! Even she was nominated for almost whole season#Rubinadilaikforthewin 🏆#BiggBoss14Finale #RubinaDialik — Mysterio._.26 (@dikshit_batra) February 21, 2021

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Promo: Rahul & Rubina Lock Horns In Dance Battle; Rakhi Performs In Her Julie Avatar

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Madhuri Dixit To Announce Top 4 Contestants? Live Voting To Decide The Winner?