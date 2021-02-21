    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Celebs And Netizens Share Who They Feel Deserves To Lift The BB Trophy

      By
      |

      The grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 will take place tonight and competing in the race to the finish line are Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik. While the fan clubs and family members are already supporting and cheering for the favourite contestants, many netizens, celebs and former contestants have also shared their opinions on Twitter.

      Most of them have chosen Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the reality show. It must also be noted that the Shakti actress has topped various online poll conducted by different online portals. Singer Rahul Vaidya has also emerged as a favourite and as a close second.

      Bigg Boss 14

      Many viewers seem divided between Rubina and Rahul, and the competition will be tough as votes will decide to lifts the coveted Bigg Boss 14 trophy this season. Now, before we get the winner of BB 14, let's have a look at some celeb reactions and who they think will be the winner.

      Vikaas Kalantri shared a picture with Rubina and Abhinav Shukla and tweeted, “Winner winner - Chicken Dinner Party popperParty popper hope to see the obvious happen & @rubinadilaik win unless there are some surprises here. Till then keep voting #biggboss14 #bb14 #BiggBoss14Finale @colorstv”

      BB 12’s Srishty Rode wrote, “Excited to see @RubiDilaik with the trophy tonight Trophy Red heart #BB14 #RubinaIsTheBoss”

      Bigg Boss 7 fame Andy Kumar shared, “Rubina has won hearts now she just has to lift the BiggBoss Trophy #AbkiBaarRubinaDilaik”

      Former BB 14 contestant Sara Gurpal also supported Rubina and tweeted, “I say this openly I never deserved to be out in the first week of #BigBoss14 janta nikalti toh man te ulta janta supported me so much n wanted me back.Honestly I just want everyone to show support to #RubinaDilaik cause she deserve to win the trophy. Make it again #jantaKaShow”

      On the other hand, Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna extended her support to Rahul Vaidya. The actress took to her Insta story and urged people to vote for the singer. She wrote, “Vote for my Dear Friend Disha Parmar’s best friend Rahul Vaidya what an entertainer he has been also quite a task master Good luck cute boy”

      Check out some other reactions shared by netizens on Twitter:

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale Promo: Rahul & Rubina Lock Horns In Dance Battle; Rakhi Performs In Her Julie Avatar

      ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Madhuri Dixit To Announce Top 4 Contestants? Live Voting To Decide The Winner?

      Story first published: Sunday, February 21, 2021, 18:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 21, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X