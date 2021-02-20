Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant Or Rahul Vaidya- Who Will Bag The Trophy?

Rubina Dilaik

It is like she was just made for the show! The Shakti actress is the only contestant who has managed to stay in the mad house till the end (while rest all had had either re-entered or entered the show in between). Rubina has impressed viewers with her clever, intelligent and sensible game. Many viewers and even celebrities feel she might win the show.

Rahul Vaidya

Giving tough competition to Rubina is Rahul Vaidya. The singer has always taken stand to what he feels right and has given his 100 per cent to the game. He has played the game in a clean way. Well, not to forget the epic one-liners that entertained the audience.

Aly Goni

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor had entered the controversial reality show to support his friend Jasmin Bhasin and ended up being one of the finalists of the show. Aly has always played clean and is a genuine person. His bond with Rahul gives everyone friendship goals.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant entered the house as a challenger. There is no doubt that she was the one who brought some fun elements in the house. She is one the most-funny and entertaining person in the Bigg Boss 14 house, although at times she came across as an irritating person. She might be the third or fourth possible contestant to win the show, but you never know, because of tagline ‘ab scene paltega', she might take the trophy home!

Nikki Tamboli

Last but not the least, Nikki Tamboli has good fan base. It has to be recalled that she was the first confirmed contestant of the house and managed to stay till the end (although she exited the house in between and re-entered the house after fans' demand). The actress has always given her best in the tasks.

As we all know only one contestant can take the trophy home. So who do you think will win this season? Hit the comment box to share your views.