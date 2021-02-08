Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale To Be Aired On This Date? Dance Deewane & Bawara Dil To Replace Salman Khan's Show!

Although Bigg Boss 14 couldn't garner the expected TRPs, it has been in the news since its inception. The controversial reality show is nearing its finale, and just before its last leg, the makers have introduced special episodes- family week, which will for sure change the equation of the contestants. While the makers are yet to announce the official date of the grand finale, the channel has released a few promos of new shows that will be aired post Bigg Boss, which hints at its finale date. If we are to by the same, the controversial reality show might air its last episode on February 20 or February 21.

The channel released the promo of the new show Bawara Dil, that will premiere on February 22 at 10.30 pm. The show features Kinjal Dhamecha and Aditya Redij in the lead roles. Sharing the promo of the show, Colors wrote on Twitter, "#Colors laa raha hai do dilon ki ek nayi kahaani. Hogi Shiva aur Siddhi ke rishte ki shuruwaat ya phir hoga takraar ka silsila? Dekhiye 22 February se #BawaraDil, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje. #KinjalDhamecha #AdityaRedij."

The channel also shared the promo of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. The show will be judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh. Raghav Juyal has replaced Arjun Bijlani as the host of the dance reality show, which will premiere on February 27.

Colors TV shared the promo and captioned it as, "Apne kadmon ki dhun par sabko nachaane aa rahe hain Chainveer. Dekhiye inko #DanceDeewane3 par, 27th February se, har Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. #DD3."

Coming back to Bigg Boss 14, recently Arshi Khan was eliminated, which leaves the house with seven contestants- Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Eijaz Khan's proxy), Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant, who will be fighting for the trophy. We wonder when will Eijaz enter the house. Currently, family week is going on in the house, wherein the contestants' friends/family members have entered the house to support them.

