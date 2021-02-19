Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: What Is The Prize Money? Has It Been Reduced?

Bigg Boss Prize Money

The top five finalists of Bigg Boss 14 are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli. It is being said that ahead of finale, there will be eviction, which might happen today and Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who will be entering the house to promote his film Roohi, will be announcing a major twist- eviction. If this happens four contestants will be left in the house. Apart from winner, many of you must be wondering what the prize money would be? Usually, the prize money of Bigg Boss is fixed at Rs 50 lakh, but there is no official confirmation about the same.

Bigg Boss 14 Prize Money

However, in the recent episode, Rakhi Sawant used Rs 14 lakh from the prize money to reach the finale. Also, recently, Bigg Boss had given a choice to accept Rs 6 lakh and leave, but the contestants didn't use it. So, apparently as of now, the prize money is reduced to Rs 36 lakh.

Rubina & Rahul Picture From Finale Rehearsal Goes Viral!

Meanwhile, as we all know there grand finale will indeed be grand with the performances of this season's contestant. Pictures of Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya rehearsing for the grand finale dance are going viral on social media. The duo can be seen in red-black dresses.

(Image Source: biggboss14news_ Instagram)

When & Where To Watch Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale?

The grand finale will be telecast live on Sunday, February 21. The finale can be watched on Colors TV, which will be aired at 9 pm. You can also watch it on Voot App, Jio TV or Airtel XStream. Vodafone users can watch it on Vodafone Play and BSNL subscribers can watch it live on Mobile TV app.