Bigg Boss 14: Here’s What Rubina Dilaik Advised Aly Goni About His Marriage Plans With Jasmin Bhasin

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 14 is inching closer to its grand finale. Currently, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant are competing with each other to bag the trophy of BB 14. In the latest episode, Radio Jockeys from Radio City entered the house to interact with the housemates. During the interaction with one of the RJs, Aly Goni opened up about his marriage plans with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin post-show.

When the RJ asked Aly Goni about his marriage plans, he said that he is following Rubina Dilaik's relationship advice. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor said, "I don't know yet about marriage plans, but once I am out of the house I will have a better understanding. Of course, Jasmin and I have been close, best friends, but being friends and in a relationship are two different things. So, here I would go by Rubina's advice. She told me experience dating first, then the engagement phase and then marriage."

For the unversed, Aly Goni had come inside the house to support Jasmin Bhasin. But after her exit, he started focusing on his game and entered the finale week with his solid performance in every task. During the interaction, Aly Goni admitted that he came inside the house for Jasmin Bhasin, as he saw her crying.

While speaking about his decision of entering Bigg Boss 14 house, Aly said, "I think it was her fight with Rahul and during the spat, I saw her yelling and crying and I could not stop myself. I told my manager to contact the makers that I am ready to enter the show. When I entered the house and saw the happiness on her face, it showed a kind of confidence and trust on her face that it was worth it."

Currently, Aly Goni shares a strong bond with Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik in the house. He even considers Rubina as his sister. When asked about the one undeserving contestant in the finale week, Aly Goni named Rakhi Sawant for the same. Let us tell you, last week, when Rakhi entered the finale week by sacrificing Rs 14 lakh from the prize money, Aly and Rahul started shouting at her for the same. In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan bashed for the same.

Now, after all his statements, JasLy fans are damn excited to know more about their marriage plans after the show.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14 February 15 Highlights: Rahul And Rubina Dance Together; Rakhi Gets Upset With Aly

Also Read : Abhinav Shukla On His Equation With Jasmin Bhasin: I Don't Know Her