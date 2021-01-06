Bigg Boss 14: Housemates Get To Meet Their Family This Week; Aly, Nikki, Abhinav And Others To Get Emotional

Bigg Boss 14 is about to complete three months and since most housemates who entered the show, in the beginning, has spent close to 100 days on the show, they will be getting to meet their family members this week. For the unversed, the family week segment in Bigg Boss has always been an emotional affair as the contestants get to meet their near and dear ones after a long time.

Bigg Boss’s biggest fan page, The Khabri first shared the news on Twitter and revealed that the family week in Bigg Boss 14 has already started. As per the report, Bigg Boss will be giving housemates a total of 100 minutes, out of that each one has to divide and share the time to meet the family members. The first bunch of contestants who got the chance to spend some time with their close ones are Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Sonali Phogat.

The Khabri’s account also shared some pictures from the BB 14 house. These pictures and some fan sites on social media claim that Nikki Tamboli got to see her mother for 8 minutes, while Aly got to talk to his sister Ilham Goni on the video call. Abhinav, on the other hand, got the opportunity to meet his actor-friend and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Shilpa Agnihotri.

Abhinav and Shilpa’s clip has already made its way on the internet via live feed. The duo gets to have an emotional conversation through the glass wall and reportedly got 9 minutes while Rahul Vaidya got 11 minutes to meet his mother. Sonali too got a chance to meet her daughter.

However, besides offering the audiences some emotional moments, the makers have also apparently decided to introduce a twist in the family task. Since the captaincy task for the week is underway, Bigg Boss will reportedly ask the family members to decide the next caption of the house, between contenders Rakhi Sawant and Sonali Phogat.

The Khabri tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE #BiggBoss14 All Family members are asked to decide the captain among #RakhiSawant and #SonaliPhogat They have to vote and one who gets maximum votes will be captain.” It will surely be interesting to see how the viewers will react to the unconventional twist, and who will grab immunity by becoming the next captain of the house between Rakhi and Sonali.

