Bigg Boss 14 January 28 Highlights: Housemates Receive Time Loop Task, Rakhi Gets Fooled By Rubina-Abhinav

The January 28 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the housemates getting a Time Loop task, wherein they need to repeat the assigned activities by Bigg Boss until asked to stop. And when someone is unable to perform the activity or wishes to step out of the loop willingly, then they won’t be able to proceed to the next round.

Rubina Dilaik reads out the specific activities the housemates will be doing in the given time slots. Rakhi Sawant has to give an oil massage to Abhinav Shukla, while Arshi Khan passes comments on Rakhi and get into a fight. Rubina, on the other hand, needs to fall in the pool and Ali Goni has to save her. Abhinav and Rubina have a discussion about Rakhi. After the first round, Bigg Boss informs that Abhinav is out of the task as he did a mistake. He is then declared a time king by BB.

Abhinav and Rubina decide to hide Rakhi’s oil and spoil her game. The buzzer rings again and the housemates are caught in a time loop and perform their activities once again. When Rakhi comes to massage Abhinav, she is unable to find the oil. When Bigg Boss asks Abhinav to name the person who committed maximum mistakes within the slot, he takes Rakhi’s name. Rakhi realizes she has been fooled and asks Abhinav the reason behind targeting her. She then warns him of revenge while he tries explaining things. But after getting out of the loop, Rakhi has to join Abhinav in sabotaging others' game.

Later on, Nikki Tamboli and Arshi get into an ugly fight followed by Abhinav declaring that Devoleena and Rahul are out of the task. Meanwhile, Aly gets into an argument with and is irritated with her attitude. He is also seen discussing with Rahul about Abhinav and how he is playing the game.

Rakhi says to Abhinav that she is in love with him and will not be leaving him. However, Abhinav pays no heed to her and walks away. She is then seen talking to herself that she will continue to follow Abhinav while Rubina might stop her but she won't budge. Rahul, on the other hand, tries explaining to Abhinav as to why he should not have been declared out from the task.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta's Mother Dismisses Arshi Khan’s Claims, Says She Wants To Meet And Surprise Her Son

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 January 27 Highlights: Nikki Fights Vikas And Devoleena; Arshi Talks To Rahul About Vikas