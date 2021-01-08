Bigg Boss 14 January 7 Highlights: Sonali & Rakhi Become Captaincy Contenders; Nikki, Aly Meet Their Loved One

The January 7 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Nikki Tamboli continuing to be angry at Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and others over the confusion that occurred in the captaincy task. Abhinav Shukla tries to talk to Nikki but she continues to be upset over losing her chance and says that the rest have broken her trust. Nikki eventually breaks down and regrets the fact that she made the alliance. Even Aly, Jasmin, and Rubina Dilaik try to clear things but to no avail

Later, Aly and Rubina have a secret discussion about strategies for the task. In the meantime, Arshi Khan has a fight with Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav and Rubina in between. Eventually, Rakhi Sawant and Sonali Phogat win the given task and become the contenders for this week’s captaincy. Rahul, on the other hand, is upset for having lost the captaincy race once again.

The next morning, Arshi is seen poking Eijaz Khan while Rakhi and Jasmin are talking about their past fights. This is followed by Bigg Boss informing the housemates that they will get a talk time of only 100 minutes to interact with their family members. He adds that the contestants have to decide amongst themselves as to who would get what amount of time to meet their respective loved ones. Vikas breaks down after the announcement and states that no one will come to meet him.

The first one to arrive is Nikki’s mother and she is given 8 minutes to meet her mom. The family members are also given the power to choose between Rakhi and Sonali for captaincy. Nikki’s mom ends up choosing Rakhi. This is followed by Aly getting ten minutes to video call his sister. Shilpa Agnihotri also comes to meet Abhinav and they get 9 minutes for the same. While Aly’s sister chooses Sonali, Shilpa ends up taking Rakhi’s name for captaincy. She also gives Abhinav the message of his parents and brother as well.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 January 6 Highlights: Arshi Gets Punished For Damaging Property; Rakhi Opens Up About Her Husband

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Housemates Get To Meet Their Families This Week; Aly, Nikki, Abhinav And Others To Get Emotional