Bigg Boss 14 January 1 Highlights: Rakhi & Arshi Try Breaking Resolutions But Miss The Chance To Win Immunity

The January 1 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with a huge showdown between Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant as the latter makes make fun of Aly and Jasmin’s relationship. Aly tells Rakhi that everything is not for the cameras and calls her 'neech.’ Rakhi pokes him by saying I love you and that she will tear someone's else dhoti. Aly threatens her and states that if she tries doing like that he will show her what he can do.

Later, Goni tells Jasmin to not interfere when he is talking to Rakhi. In the meantime, Nikki Tamboli steals clothes from the BB mall. Captain Rahul Mahajan brings her back.

This is followed by Bigg Boss giving housemates a task. He asks them to write resolutions related to the game/show. And then, Arshi Khan and Rakhi get a task to spoil the New Year resolutions of the housemates, and the one who manages to break more resolutions will win immunity. The duo gets going with Arshi brainwashing Nikki and Rakhi trolling Jasmin. Rakhi mocks her by saying that Jasmin is working extra hard to maintain cleanliness. Jasmin hits back at Rakhi and says that she does not even flush properly. This also leads to Rakhi and Aly have a verbal duel

The entire situation leads to Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik discussing Aly and how he has changed his priorities. In the meantime, Arshi argues with Vikas Gupta.

Eventually, Rakhi and Arshi fail to secure immunity as captain Mahajan announces that neither of the two ladies managed to succeed in the task. This upsets Arshi and she starts howling by shutting herself in the bathroom. Aly is seen telling that he will not give immunity to anyone and tries to convince Arshi. But Arshi continues to be upset with the whole house

Rubina, Abhinav, Jasmin and Aly discuss how they decided to save the older set of housemates over challengers. They are seen thinking and strategizing about the game moves ahead. However, Abhinav does add that he really likes Rahul Mahajan. On the other hand, Nikki tells Rahul that she will play independently.

Later on, Rubina upset with Arshi and co as they are chatting late at night. She announces that she will not do household chores for a week. But Arshi and Sonali Phogat are unhinged and are laughing away. Even Rahul Vaidya is miffed and makes the women understand that they are talking too much at night. But Rubina’s way of talking has not gone down well with Sonali and she even accuses the housemates of indulging in 'bhedchaal.’ However, she does apologise to Rubina later, but Arshi feels the former shouldn’t have apologised for the same.

