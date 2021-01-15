Bigg Boss 14 January 14 Highlights: Vikas Leaves The House Due To Health Reasons; Eijaz-Rubina Lock Horns

The January 14 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the continuation of the captaincy task. Aly Goni is seen asking Arshi Khan to switch sides and play for his team in the third round. But Aly’s move leads to a rule violation that puts the winning point for Rakhi Sawant’s team. This is followed by Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla also asking Arshi and Rakhi to switch sides. Eventually, the captaincy task gets cancelled because of the violation of rules.

Later, Vikas Gupta is in tremendous pain. While some housemates think he is pretending, Bigg Boss makes an announcement about his exit due to health reasons. BB asks everyone to collect all of Vikas’ stuff and put it in the storeroom. Everyone is shocked while Rakhi and Arshi are seen shedding tears over Vikas’ sudden exit.

Arshi states that she regrets teasing Vikas for his health issues and not believing him. She says, 'Mujhe nahi pata tha uski itni tabiyat kharab hai.' Rakhi, on the other hand, is seen praying for Vikas' speedy recovery.

Bigg Boss then gives a new captaincy task wherein the contestants will have to sacrifice themselves for other housemates and make them the contenders for this week’s MPL captain race. Rakhi sacrifices herself and names Abhinav while Rubina Dilaik give away her chance to see Nikki Tamboli in the captaincy race. Aly and Arshi Khan take Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz’s names respectively.

The next day, Rubina and Eijaz argue over preparing of food. Rubina also requests everyone to not eat impulsively but the housemates seem to not like it one bit. Rahul complains that her request feels more like an order. Eventually, Rubina just gives up whilst Eijaz claims that he will eat muesli thrice a day from now on.

But the battle between Eijaz and Rubina extends from the to the garden area. After a heated exchange of words, Rubina holds her hands out to ask him to remain calm. Eijaz ends up giving her a 'hi-fi’. This does not go down well with Rubina and Abhinav steps in and asks him to back off. An upset Rubina cries as most housemates misunderstand her concern and disrespect her. Abhinav tries to console her and asks her to not pay attention.

